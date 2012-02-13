* Q4 net profit 338.6 mln dirhams

ABU DHABI, Feb 13 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Monday reported a 2011 fourth quarter net profit growth of 35 percent, helped by higher fee and commission income and lower provisions.

The lender made 338.6 million dirhams ($92.3 million) in the last three months of 2011, compared with 250.6 million dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement, as fees, commissions and foreign exchange rose 11.3 percent.

"ADIB's enhanced transaction banking and advisory-based investment banking franchises more than compensated for the decline in personal banking fees," the bank said.

ADIB booked 180.5 million dirhams in credit provisions in the fourth quarter, with total credit provisions in the year at 821.1 million dirhams, an increase of 9.6 percent over 2010.

Full year net profit grew 17.3 percent to 1.425 billion dirhams. Net customer financing increased to 48.8 billion dirhams in 2011, up 1.8 percent over 2010 while customer deposits decreased by 2.4 percent to 55.2 billion dirhams in 2011.

Tirad Mahmoud, CEO of the bank said the operating environment continues to remain challenging as the global financial crisis continues.

"We expect low single digit growth in both assets and liabilities for the UAE banking sector in 2012," he said, adding further provisions and impairments will be booked.

Most banks in the United Arab Emirates have seen single digit growth in loans and advances as well as in deposits in the last year. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Reed Stevenson)