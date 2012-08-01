DUBAI Aug 1 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posted a 2.3-percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and warned earnings for the rest of 2012 would be subdued by euro zone uncertainty and regulations being introduced in the United Arab Emirates.

The largest sharia-compliant lender by market value in the UAE had second-quarter net profit of 322.6 million dirhams ($87.8 million) in the three months to June 30. That is up from 315.2 million dirhams in prior-year period, it said in a statement.

The results beat estimates of two analysts who forecast profit of 314 million dirhams and 294 million dirhams in a Reuters poll.

Net profit for the first half of the year stood at 629.9 million dirhams, versus 619.8 million dirhams a year ago, the statement said.

"The continuation of the uncertainty prevailing in the euro zone and a meaningful global economic recovery, when combined with the increasingly enhanced regulatory regime in the UAE ... means we continue to anticipate limited quality credit opportunities and a resultant subdued growth in profits for the balance of 2012," Tirad Mahmoud, chief executive of ADIB, said.

The bank allocated 186.6 million dirhams in provisions in the second quarter, down from the 235.8 million dirhams a year-ago. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)