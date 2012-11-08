Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI Nov 8 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the emirate's largest sharia-compliant lender, launched a $1 billion hybrid sukuk on Thursday to boost its core capital, arranging banks said.
The Tier 1 perpetual sukuk, which has no defined maturity date, was launched at a profit rate of 6.375 percent, tighter than indicated guidance, after receiving orders of over $15 billion for the deal.
The bank has mandated itself, HSBC Holdings, Morgan Stanley Inc, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Plc to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.