PARIS Dec 11 The head of Dubai's Emirates
issued a furious reaction to a public suggestion by Airbus that
it might discontinue the A380 superjumbo and told Reuters it was
ready to invest massively in an upgraded version if the
planemaker went ahead with it.
Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, said he had
protested to Airbus after its finance director aired the
possibility of cancelling the world's largest airliner project
due to poor sales.
"I am not particularly happy as you can imagine," Clark said
in a telephone interview.
Finance Director Harald Wilhelm told analysts on Wednesday
that Airbus would be able to breakeven on the A380 through 2018
"if we would do something on the product, or even if we would
discontinue the product".
Clark said that if Airbus, on the contrary, went ahead with
proposals to upgrade the A380 by adding new Rolls-Royce
engines, Emirates would eventually replace all the 140 A380s it
has ordered with the newly upgraded version which would improve
fuel efficiency by 12-15 percent from 2020.
He said the comments would "not help" the future second-hand
value of A380 aircraft, but that he was not worried about
financing new deliveries. He said the aircraft was popular with
passengers and flying "full to the gunwales".
He also said Emirates would soon begin studying an order
for 50-70 mid-sized Airbus or Boeing wide-body jets.
