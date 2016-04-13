DUBAI, April 13 Emirates has ordered two Airbus 380s, which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline already operates 75 of the superjumbos, while the addition of these two aircraft -- which will have Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines -- takes its order book for A380s to 67, according to the statement.

The order would be worth around $865 million, according to Reuters calculations based on the list price on Airbus' website. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Alexander Smith)