DUBAI, April 13 Emirates has ordered
two Airbus 380s, which will be delivered in the fourth quarter
of 2017, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The airline already operates 75 of the superjumbos, while
the addition of these two aircraft -- which will have
Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines -- takes its order book
for A380s to 67, according to the statement.
The order would be worth around $865 million, according to
Reuters calculations based on the list price on Airbus' website.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Alexander Smith)