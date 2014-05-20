(Adds more comments on Ukraine, Airbus background on A380)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN May 20 Emirates, Dubai's
flagship airline, would be interested in buying more A380s from
Airbus if the planemaker brought a revamped version of
the superjumbo onto the market, much like it has done with its
A320neo, an executive told Reuters.
Airbus head Fabrice Bregier said on Monday that the A380
would have to evolve in order to meet the challenges presented
by Boeing's rival 777x jetliner, but he did not provide further
details.
"We can just encourage Airbus to continue and speed up the
possible improvements, especially the fuel efficiency and a Neo
version," Emirates Chief Commercial officer Thierry Antinori
told Reuters at the Berlin ILA Airshow on Tuesday.
"If the Neo version is coming we could consider ordering
more planes," he said, without specifying how many the airline,
already the A380s largest customer, could be interested in.
A surprise order for 50 more of the planes from Emirates at
the Dubai air show in November effectively pulled the programme
back from the brink after sales failed to match up to initial
projections.
Antinori, speaking to Reuters on board a brand new A380
picked up from Hamburg on Monday, also said the airline was well
financed this year and did not currently intend to place any
bonds in the market.
He said the airline had reduced services to Ukraine due to
the crisis there as fewer people were flying to Kiev.
Demand remained strong in Russia, however, and the airline
expected to go ahead with plans this summer to replace a smaller
plane with an A380 on one of its twice-daily flights to Moscow
from Dubai.
