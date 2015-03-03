DUBAI, March 3 Dubai's flagship airline Emirates
contributes 6.8 billion euros ($7.6 billion) to the European
Union economy, it said on Tuesday, in an apparent response to
criticism from rivals that government subsidies give Gulf
carriers an unfair advantage.
Emirates' operations, which include 220 unique connections
to European destinations, supported 85,100 jobs across the EU in
the 2013-2014 financial year, it said in a statement, revealing
the results of a study by Frontier Economics.
The carrier is the largest operator of the Airbus
A380 superjumbo -- deliveries of which over the same period
supported an additional 41,000 jobs and added a further 3.4
billion euros to gross domestic product, it added.
Emirates first flew to Europe in 1987 and since then has
grown to 350 passenger flights a week from Europe, its
president, Tim Clark, said.
Earlier this year, a group of U.S. airlines compiled a
dossier claiming major Gulf carriers had received $40 billion in
subsidies and urged the U.S. government to renegotiate or scrap
an Open Skies trade pact in response.
Gulf carriers denied that they received subsidies.
Lobbying efforts may be expanding into Europe against
Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways, which have been growing
rapidly in recent years and taking away share from legacy
European and U.S. carriers and their ageing fleets.
"Some of Emirates' competitors have in the past accused the
airline of having a negative impact on Europe, but the Frontier
analysis paints a different picture", Dan Elliott, founder and
director of Frontier Economics, said in the Emirates statement.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
