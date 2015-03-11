(Adds COO quotes, context, details)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, March 11 Dubai's Emirates Airline
expects lower oil prices to translate into fuel
savings in the financial year ending this month but is braced
for foreign exchange hits in markets such as Europe, India and
Russia, its chief operating officer said.
Adel Al Redha did not put a figure on the fuel costs but
said their proportion of the company's total costs was expected
to fall to 35-37 percent, from 42 percent in the previous 12
months.
"There has been a direct reduction to operating costs with
the reduction of fuel price," he told reporters at the sidelines
of a border security conference in Dubai.
Jet fuel prices have tracked a steep drop in oil prices
since June last year. The International Air Transport
Association (IATA) has forecast a combined $25 billion in 2015
net profit for airlines, up from 19.9 billion estimated profit
in 2014, mainly driven by lower fuel costs.
Airlines such as Qatar Airways have said they would pass on
the lower cost to customers by cutting surcharges, while
Emirates has said it will consider cutting surcharges but will
aim to maintain margins needed for investment in expansion and
to meet profit targets.
Not all of the cost reduction will filter through to the
bottom line because currency drops have hit revenue in some
regions.
Emirates has taken foreign exchange hits in regions as
Russia, India and Europe, and they have reduced some local
profit margins by up to half, Redha said.
The COO also said that both Boeing and Airbus
had made design improvements to their respective
twin-aisle aircraft, 787 and A350, in response to requests by
Emirates.
The carrier is looking at an order for around 50 to 70
twin-aisle 787 or A350 aircraft, its president said last week,
after cancelling an order for 70 A350 aircraft last year, saying
the new plane from Airbus did not fit its original
specifications.
"The aircraft specifications have been revised to give it a
better range... some of the (interior) specifications on both
aircraft have been changed to reduce the weight of the
aircraft," Redha said. "We are looking at them for some of our
current routes and some new routes."
Redha did not give a timeframe for when a decision will be
made as the airline continues to review the improvements, made
specifically for the carrier's orders.
