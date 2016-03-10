* Sees significantly higher 2015/16 profit

* Sees pressure on oil industry travel demand

* Still interested in A380neo

* Questions Airbus proposal to add bigger A350 (Adds quote on A380, details of production gap)

By Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher

BERLIN, March 10 Emirates airline will show "significantly higher" 2015/16 annual profits, but some business has evaporated due to the oil price slump, its president Tim Clark said on Thursday.

The Dubai carrier is considering downgrading A380 services to Houston to a smaller jet because of falling demand from the oil industry, which overall represents its biggest corporate customer, Clark said at the ITB tourism fair in Berlin.

"On the one hand you save on the operating costs, but your yield starts to fall because your corporate business is disappearing so it's a double-edged sword," Clark said.

"On balance, the airline community is doing better as a result of the lower oil price."

The remarks echo cautious comments by the head of Qatar Airways, who said on Wednesday premium-cabin yields were falling because of reduced spending by oil-producing countries and weaker business sentiment.

Clark said Emirates was still interested in an upgraded version of the Airbus A380 superjumbo, known as the A380neo, a project shelved for the time being by the European planemaker as it focuses on a potential bigger version of its A350 model.

Clark questioned Airbus's proposal to expand the A350 family and contrasted the clarity of its wide-body decisions unfavourably with that of Boeing.

"There seems to be a certain amount of cloudiness down there. One minute they are quite keen - I don't know if they can afford to do the A380neo and the (new) A350," he told reporters.

"Airbus have got to rationalise a few things," he said.

In 2014, Emirates cancelled an order for 70 A350s.

It is now in the advanced stage of once again evaluating the A350-900 against Boeing's 787-9 and 787-10, Clark said, but he declined to say when the contest would be settled.

Emirates is the biggest A380 customer with 140 on order, of which 65 remain to be delivered.

Of these, all but 25 are due to be delivered up to 2018, after which Emirates says capacity constraints prevent it taking more until it starts replacing earlier A380s from 2020-21 onwards.

It has also raised the possibility of converting the last 25 jets to A380neos as part of an order for up to 200 aircraft.

That still leaves Airbus facing a partial production gap between 2018 and 2020 due to thin demand from other airlines, barring a cut in output to levels that risk pushing the A380 back into loss. It is therefore under pressure to sell the existing version too.

"I know they want to build (the A380neo) and they know we want to buy it in large numbers, but there are some fallow years where they have to address that problem," Clark said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Tim Hepher; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane Merriman)