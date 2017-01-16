DUBAI Jan 16 Emirates is opening up its lounges
at its Dubai hub to lower-tier frequent flyer members in what is
the latest move by the world's largest long-haul airline to look
for new ways to boost revenues.
Emirates, which reported a 75 percent drop in half-year
profit in November, had previously restricted access to these
lounges to higher-tier frequent flier members and business or
first class travellers.
In an email sent out to Skywards frequent flier members,
seen by Reuters, passengers with Blue-tier status, the lowest of
four membership categories, can pay $100 to access the airline's
Dubai business lounge and $200 for the first class lounge.
An Emirates spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that the email
was sent out to Skywards members.
Other changes to the lounge access policy include Skywards
members being allowed to pay for access for non-member travel
companions and upgrading from business to first class lounges,
according to the email dated Jan. 13.
Emirates, trying to counter the impact of overcapacity in
the market and tighter corporate travel budgets, is looking at
other additional revenue sources, including fees on bags.
The airline introduced fees for advanced seat selection for
economy passengers in October.
Emirates has said it planned to introduce premium economy, a
class between economy and business, by 2018.
In a bid to cut costs, Emirates has offered redundancies to
staff working in accounting, finance, IT and other head-office
departments, sources told Reuters on Dec. 10 The airline has not
responded to the report.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Jane Merriman)