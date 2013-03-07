Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
BERLIN, March 7 Boeing is close to offering a revamped version of its 777 wide-body long-haul jet that would be available for service around 2020, the president of Emirates airline said on Thursday.
"I think they are ready to go on that," Tim Clark said during a trade show in Berlin, referring to a project code-named 777X.
"I am hoping that within the next two or three weeks, we will engage with Boeing almost on a formal basis."
Emirates, the world's largest 777 customer, will have some 40 777s falling due for replacement between 2017 and 2020 but ultimately its potential requirement will be far higher.
Clark reiterated Emirates' potential interest in additional Airbus A380 orders depending on future capacity in its Dubai hub, but said there were no immediate plans for a new order.
Emirates is by far the largest customer for the world's largest airliner with a total order for 90 aircraft, about a third of which have been delivered.
