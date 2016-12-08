DUBAI Dec 8 Emirates, the world's
biggest long-haul airline, expects to introduce "premium
economy" tickets within the next 12 to 18 months, according to
its president, Tim Clark.
The Dubai-based airline, faced with pressures on margins
caused by a strong dollar and tougher competition, has recently
added new revenue streams.
It introduced an advanced seat selection fee for economy
passengers in October and has said it is considering other
additional fees.
"We are at the stage of finding what form [premium economy]
will take," Clark told reporters in London on Wednesday in
comments confirmed to Reuters by the airline.
"I would think within the next year to 18 months, we will
have it in the airline, hopefully up and running."
Clark first said on May 10 that the airline was considering
adding premium economy, a class between economy and business
that could prove attractive to corporate passengers affected by
the decline in the oil price and tighter travel budgets.
Emirates reported on Nov. 9 a 75 percent fall in first-half
profit to 786 million dirhams ($214 million).
The airline filled an average of 75.3 per cent of seats in
the six months to Sept. 30, a decline of 3 percentage points.