DUBAI May 9 Emirates, Dubai's
flagship carrier, reported an 52 percent rise in 2012 net profit
on Thursday as the fast-growing airline increased its fleet size
and added more passengers.
Emirates, ranked fourth globally in terms of international
passengers according to IATA, had a profit of 2.3 billion
dirhams ($622 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, up 52
percent from 2011. The airline had made of profit of 1.5 billion
dirhams in 2011.
The airline reported its largest increase in capacity in its
history last year, receiving 34 new aircraft, it said in the
statement.
The world's largest customer of the Airbus A380
superjumbo said profits for the wider Emirates Group was 3.1
billion dirhams, including airline services arm, Dnata.
