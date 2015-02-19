DUBAI/NEW YORK Feb 19 An increasingly bitter
trade row between U.S. and Gulf airlines deepened on Thursday
when Dubai's Emirates rejected a Delta Air Lines apology
for remarks perceived as linking Gulf carriers with the Sept. 11
attacks on the United States in 2001.
Relations have deteriorated since a group of U.S. airlines
compiled a dossier claiming that major Gulf carriers had
received $40 billion in subsidies and urged the U.S. government
to renegotiate or scrap an Open Skies trade pact.
Gulf carriers denied that they received subsidies and said
that United States-based airlines themselves benefited from $5
billion in government help in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
Asked about those counter-claims on CNN this week, Delta CEO
Richard Anderson said: "It's a great irony to have the United
Arab Emirates from the Arabian Peninsula talk about that, given
the fact that our industry was really shocked by the terrorism
of 9/11, which came from terrorists from the Arabian Peninsula."
The comments have infuriated officials in the UAE and Qatar,
two U.S. allies that offered military or logistical support for
international operations after the 2001 attacks.
Delta said that Anderson had been responding to claims that
the post-9/11 payments to U.S. airlines amounted to subsidies.
"He didn't mean to suggest the Gulf carriers or their
governments are linked to the 9/11 terrorists. We apologise if
anyone was offended," it said in an emailed statement.
But Emirates, the largest of the three leading Gulf carriers
that also include Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi's Etihad, rebuffed
the explanation.
"We believe that the statements made this week by Mr.
Anderson were deliberately crafted and delivered for specific
effect," it said in a statement.
In the dossier, details of which have been seen by Reuters,
U.S. airlines said they have lost significant bookings since
2008 because of Gulf competition and cited documents that they
say demonstrate aid including cheap airport fees.
Gulf officials say the U.S. carriers do not serve the same
routes and are losing traffic because of poorer service. They
also say that airport charges are the same for foreign carriers.
The row echoes recent friction between Gulf airlines and
European carriers such as Lufthansa and comes as some
U.S. airlines are also campaigning to close the U.S. ExIm bank,
an export credit agency that they say benefits Gulf rivals.
Western airlines have said that thousands of service
industry jobs are under threat, but Gulf carriers have responded
by saying that they support at least as many jobs in the
aerospace sector through huge aircraft orders.
The challenge to European carriers from growing competition,
coupled with economic weakness at home, was highlighted on
Thursday when Air France-KLM declined to give a profit
forecast for 2015, sending its shares down 5 percent
.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)