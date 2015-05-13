DUBAI May 13 Dubai's Emirates airline could
expand its route network by using European hubs to fly into
North and South American cities, its president said, a move that
could anger U.S. carriers which accuse it of competing unfairly
through state subsidies.
Emirates is considering plans to open new routes to U.S.
cities from Dubai, as well as flying new routes from European
airports under "fifth freedom" rights linked to Open Skies
agreements with U.S. authorities, Tim Clark told The National
newspaper.
Fifth freedom rights allow an airline to fly between foreign
countries as a part of services to and from its home country.
Emirates already does this with a Milan-to-New York flight that
it launched in October 2013.
"Expand further from European hubs into the U.S.? Yes we
might do that," Clark said. "The kind of abuse we've been
getting might cause us to do it."
"And after Milan, we can see how profitable it is. If the
Danes or the Swedes were to come to us and say 'we haven't got
enough flights into the U.S, would you consider it?,' yes we
might do that."
An Emirates spokeswoman confirmed that Clark was quoted
correctly by The National, an English-language newspaper in the
United Arab Emirates.
Clark also said "an awful lot" of people in Europe wanted to
fly to the other hemisphere, not just to the United States but
also to Mexico, South America, the Caribbean and elsewhere.
"We might say to (Delta Air Lines chief executive)
Richard Anderson that we're just going to do what the U.S.
government wanted back in 1999, to go trans-Atlantic and
trans-Pacific with fifth freedom open skies," said Clark.
Delta and other U.S. airlines have charged three
fast-growing Gulf carriers -- Emirates, Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways and Qatar Airways - of receiving more than $40 billion
in unfair subsidies, and the U.S. airlines' unions have urged
their government to halt the Open Skies agreement. The Gulf
carriers have dismissed the charges as false.
