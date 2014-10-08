ABU DHABI Oct 8 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has
hired an Air France-KLM veteran as its chief operating
officer for equity partners, as it expands its global reach with
acquisitions of stakes in other airlines.
Bruno Matheu joins Etihad after two decades at Air
France-KLM, where he last served as chief officer for long-haul
passenger activity, an Etihad statement said late on Tuesday.
Matheu will assume his new role in December, reporting
directly to Etihad's CEO James Hogan.
Over the last few years state-owned Etihad has acquired
minority shareholdings in airberlin, Air Seychelles,
Virgin Australia, Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Jet
Airways and Darwin Airline, and it is completing a deal
to buy a stake in Alitalia.
