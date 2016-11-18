BERLIN Nov 18 Emirates Airline is having some technical issues with new Rolls-Royce engines for A380 jets that are coming up for delivery, the airline's president said on Friday.

When asked whether Emirates was looking to defer jet deliveries, Tim Clark said no, but there were some technical issues holding up deliveries.

"We want the engines as prescribed," Clark said at a meeting with journalists in Berlin, declining to comment further on the nature of the issue.

"We have made no hard and fast decisions about fleeting draw down. We're hoping to get resolution to this very quickly," he added.

Emirates has $112 billion of aircraft on order, including 55 A380s. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)