DUBAI, March 8 United Arab Emirates airlines
Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways have suspended flights to
Erbil, the airlines said in separate statements on Sunday,
citing security concerns as Islamic State razes ancient cities
in Iraq's north.
Budget carrier flydubai, which was involved in a security
incident in January when bullets hit one of its planes landing
in Baghdad, temporarily suspended flights to Erbil and
Sulaimaniyah due to "expanded military activity in the north of
the country," it said in a statement to Reuters.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways told Reuters it had suspended
flights to Erbil effective March 6 until further notice, due to
the "deteriorating security situation in Iraq."
Emirates also suspended flights to Erbil from
March 7 and deferred plans to resume flights to Baghdad, which
it said last month would recommence on March 1 after the
flydubai incident.
"We hope to be able to resume services to Baghdad and
Erbil as soon as operating conditions allow," Emirates said in
an emailed statement to Reuters.
An Emirates spokesperson added: "We need to assess every
part of the operation and at the moment, we are not ready to go
back in."
Islamic State militants destroyed ancient remains of the
2,000-year-old city of Hatra in northern Iraq, officials said on
Saturday. The militants also looted and bulldozed the ancient
Assyrian city of Nimrud last week.
The attacks have forced United Arab Emirates airlines to
examine their operations in Iraq for the second time this year.
After the Baghdad airport shooting, the General Civil
Aviation Authority sent a flight-suspension directive to all UAE
carriers flying to Baghdad.
Flydubai is still flying to Baghdad, the carrier confirmed,
while Etihad's service to the Iraqi capital remain suspended.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Clelia Oziel)