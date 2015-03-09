By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, March 9
ABU DHABI, March 9 The United Arab Emirates'
economy minister hit back at criticism of Gulf airlines during a
news conference with his German counterpart on Monday, demanding
those who accuse them of benefiting from government subsidies
provide proof.
A dossier compiled by a group of U.S. airlines alleged last
month that the UAE's Emirates and Etihad Airways, as well as
Qatar Airways, had received more than $40 billion in state
subsidies, giving them an unfair advantage.
The dossier was part of a renewed wave of criticism from
Western carriers against the trio, whose growth has hit the
businesses of legacy carriers in the U.S. and Europe.
The Gulf carriers denied they received subsidies and said
U.S.-based airlines themselves benefited from government help in
the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
"You cannot throw accusations without proof," Sultan bin
Saeed al-Mansouri told a news conference alongside German
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday, declining to say
whether the pair discussed the airline subsidy issue.
"The subsidy word is misused in many situations. Unless
there's proof and you put it there, you should not use the word
subsidy."
Mansouri said recent heated exchanges between airline
executives were not healthy and could affect relations between
nations.
"We shouldn't underestimate the value of the aviation
industry in terms of its contribution to nations - Germany, the
U.S., Europe," Mansouri said, citing the shared benefits from
aircraft purchases, travel and tourism.
LUFTHANSA
Speaking at the same event, Germany's Gabriel said: "Of
course we have to prove it and discuss it in the existing
framework and of course our colleagues and friends must have the
possibility to prove the results and then discuss it."
European carriers - in particular Lufthansa, the
region's largest airline by revenue - have long said one of
their biggest challenges coming from Gulf state-owned carriers.
Lufthansa's former chief executive, Christoph Franz, often
spoke out against the major Gulf carriers, saying their
state-owned status meant they did not compete on a level playing
field with privatised carriers because of subsidies.
In return, Emirates has long complained about securing
landing rights at German airports, especially those in Frankfurt
and Munich where Lufthansa has hubs, often blaming the influence
of the German carrier for denying them access.
Both ministers indicated there was a need to further discuss
the terms of the air services (Open Skies) agreement between the
two countries.
Etihad Airways bought a 29 percent stake in Germany's
second-largest airline, Air Berlin, in a strategy to
expand into the European market without the need for
substantially more landing slots, and to bring more traffic to
its Abu Dhabi hub.
(Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Pravin
Char)