* Emirates airline H1 net profit 1.9 bln dirhams
* Emirates Group net profit near-flat
* Runway upgrade works biggest hit to bottom line
(Adds context, background, chairman outlook)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 12 The impact of the Ebola outbreak,
regional conflict and an uncertain global economic outlook will
remain a drag on the airline industry, Dubai's flagship carrier
Emirates said on Wednesday after reporting higher
first-half net profit.
The world's fourth-largest carrier of international
passengers posted a profit of 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.3
million) for the six months ending Sept. 30, up from 1.7 billion
dirhams a year earlier.
Emirates' Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum warned
that the airline had to face several global threats to the
aviation industry that were outside its control.
"It is those external threats that we cannot anticipate or
directly manage, such as the global economic malaise, the Ebola
outbreak, currency fluctuations, and regional conflicts, that
could negate our efforts and plans," he said in the statement.
"These issues appear to be piling up, impacting commercial
aviation and travel, but show no signs of speedy resolution."
Global health authorities are struggling to contain the
world's worst Ebola epidemic since the disease was identified in
1976. The virus has killed at least 4,950 people.
Last month, Emirates' president Tim Clark said demand for
flights to Africa from Asia had fallen due to Ebola concerns.
Profit for the wider group, which includes airline services
arm Dnata, rose 1.1 percent to 2.2 billion dirhams.
Emirates airline revenue grew 11 percent to 44.2 billion
dirhams, while group revenue rose 12.3 percent to 47.5 billion.
Even though Brent crude oil is near a four-year low,
Emirates said average fuel prices only softened marginally and
towards the end of the six-month period.
Oil is the largest component of an airline's cost. It made
up 38 percent of Emirates operating cost compared with 39
percent during the same period a year-ago.
Emirates and its home base Dubai are expanding rapidly on
expectations that its location, which has a third of the world's
population is within a 4-hour flight radius, will continue to
attract passenger traffic away from other global hubs such as
London, New York and Singapore.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
