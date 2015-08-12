(Adds comment from U.S. airline-union group)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI Aug 11 Emirates Airline said
Tuesday that state-owned Gulf Arab airlines were not to blame
for overcapacity on services between the United States and
Dubai, rejecting criticism by U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines
.
Delta said Sunday it had reduced flights between Atlanta and
Dubai this winter, blaming overcapacity on U.S. routes to the
Middle East by subsidised and state-owned airlines, underscoring
a trade row.
Delta's attempt to pin the blame on Gulf carriers is
"plainly a political play, or a thin excuse to prop up fares at
a higher level by limiting capacity", an Emirates spokesperson
said in a statement.
The Partnership for Open & Fair Skies, a U.S. airline-union
group including Delta, alleges Emirates, Etihad Airways and
Qatar Airways received $42 billion in subsidies from their
governments in the past decade. They say this allowed the Gulf
airlines to start dumping capacity into the United States,
driving down prices and pushing out competitors.
Gulf carriers deny they are subsidized and say poor customer
service has caused U.S. airlines to lose market share.
Emirates, citing U.S. Transportation Department data, said
average seat loads during 2013-2014 on the Atlanta-Dubai route
had been consistently above 85 percent, showing consumer demand
or overcapacity was not the issue.
A Partnership spokeswoman, however, said full planes do not
necessarily indicate a route's profitability because airlines
discount seats and let frequent fliers travel free.
Delta is the only airline offering direct flights between
Atlanta and Dubai. It will reduce that service to four or five
times a week from Oct. 1 instead of daily. That will leave rival
United Continental's Washington-Dubai service as the
only daily non-stop flight between the United States and Dubai
on a U.S. carrier.
Emirates flies to nine U.S. cities and said its average seat
loads on these services was above 80 percent.
The accusations of government subsidies are part of a
campaign by the U.S. airlines to persuade the Obama
administration to start talks on Open Skies treaties with the
Gulf countries. This is currently under review.
Gulf airlines have said it would be protectionist of the
U.S. government to tighten trade policies that have in the past
benefited U.S. airlines in the absence of large rivals.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Miral Fahmy)