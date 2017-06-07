DUBAI, June 7 Emirates has no plans at this time to purchase additional Airbus A380s, the airline told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.

"We regularly engage with aircraft manufacturers for product updates and enhancement of current and future aircraft," the airline said in the statement.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the airline was in talks over a deal for 20 Airbus superjumbo aircraft. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)