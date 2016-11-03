DUBAI Nov 3 Dubai is testing out ways to detect
and track drones after a series of high-profile incursions upset
flights at one of the world's busiest airports, the airport
operator's top official said on Thursday.
The increasing use of drones for commercial and leisure
purposes globally has led to a rise in the number of near-misses
with aircraft and infringements into no-fly zones, spurring
calls for their use to be better regulated.
Operations at Dubai's main airport, the world's busiest for
international passengers, were halted for an hour on Oct. 29,
delaying 40 flights. It was the third time they had been
temporarily stopped in four months because of drones.
"We have got to find a way of controlling it immediately,"
Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters . "We
just cannot have any more closures caused by infringements of
drones in controlled airspace."
Dubai Airports, which also oversees Dubai's Al Maktoum
International Airport, is conducting trials to create a tracking
system to detect the real-time location of any nearby drone and
the radio frequency on which it is being operated.
Countries around the world are grappling with how to control
the booming drone industry. In the United States, rules for
commercial drone usage were published on Aug. 29. Hobbyists must
register crafts with the Federal Aviation Administration since
December 2015.
In September, aviation associations representing airlines,
pilots and airports across Europe called for mandatory
registration and training of drone users following a number of
near-misses.
PUNISHMENT
Dubai airport authorities have not said why operators fly
drones at the airport but suggest they are mostly leisure users
unaware of the law or of how close they are to flying aircraft.
Among the laws governing drone use in the UAE is a ban on
flying vehicles in a "prohibited area", which includes the
country's civil airports and military installations.
Those caught breaking the drone law risk up to three years
imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 dirhams ($27,228).
Griffiths did not know if anyone has been charged over the
three recent incidents, but he wanted perpetrators jailed.
"If people are caught infringing the airspace and
threatening the safety of civil aviation, then clearly the
penalties have to reflect that," he said.
Emirates, the largest airline at Dubai International, said
on Nov. 1 that unauthorised drone activity at the airport caused
stoppages costing it "millions of dirhams on each occasion" and
urged authorities to "take strong measures" against it.
"If people start to think you can't fly into Dubai because
you may get diverted because they can't control the drone
activity in the area, then that has a very serious reputational
impact," Griffiths said.
