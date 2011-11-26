* Expects 12 mln passengers in 2012
* Mid-field terminal contractor selection by Q2 2012
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Nov 26 Abu Dhabi's airport
expects continued double-digit growth in passenger numbers near
term as its national carrier Etihad Airways develops and the
emirate continues to expand its economy, a top official at the
airport's operator said.
James Bennett, Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Airports Company
(ADAC), also said a contract to build the airport's mid-field
terminal would be completed by the second quarter of 2012.
The airport saw a 12.2-percent growth in passenger traffic
in 2010, handling around 11 million passengers. In the first
nine months of this year, passenger traffic stood at 9 million.
"We anticipate finishing the year at over 12 million and
we'll see double digit growth for the next few years," Bennet
told Reuters.
"The airport infrastructure will support Etihad Airways and
Abu Dhabi's 2030 vision of developing into a business and
tourist centre," he said.
Abu Dhabi, a major oil exporter, is investing billions of
dollars in industry, tourism, infrastructure and real estate to
diversify its economy away from oil.
Its national carrier Etihad Airways continues to order new
aircraft as it expands its network. It already flies to 86
cities and will add 6 new destinations - Maldives, Seychelles,
Chengdu in China, Dusseldorf, Shanghai and Nairobi - over the
next six months, the airline said in October.
ADAC's expansion plans, which began in 2006, saw the
refurbishment of the airport's terminal 1, the opening of
terminal 3, and a new runway in 2009. The next major expansion
is the new mid-field terminal, to be operational in 2017.
Six international/local consortiums have been pre-qualified
for the mid-field terminal contract. "We anticipate processing
it and starting construction next year," he said, declining to
give a value for the deal because the selection was ongoing.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mahmoud Habboush and
Keiron Henderson)