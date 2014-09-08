By Praveen Menon
| DUBAI, Sept 8
DUBAI, Sept 8 Dubai will spend $32 billion on
expanding its second airport to handle over 200 million people
annually next decade, roughly triple the current level of
passenger traffic through the emirate, airport authorities said
on Monday.
The expansion could allow Dubai's fast-growing flagship
carrier Emirates to shift its operations to the new
facility by the mid-2020s, airport officials said. That might
prompt other international airline operations in Dubai to follow
suit because of business ties to the Emirates group.
Al Maktoum International Airport began accepting passengers
in October last year and currently has a capacity of only about
5 million people per year. It opened some four years later than
originally planned after a financial crisis forced Dubai to
revise some of its mega-projects.
The emirate is now reviving development plans as its real
estate market recovers and its safe haven status in the
turbulent Middle East attracts heavy inflows of money.
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has
approved plans to enlarge Al Maktoum to that it can eventually
accommodate more than 200 million passengers, Dubai Airports
said in a statement on Monday.
The expansion is expected to be the biggest airport project
in the world, the company said. It would take place in two
phases over six to eight years, with the entire development
covering an area of 56 square kilometres (22 square miles).
The emirate's current main airport, Dubai International, is
already one of the biggest in the world and has a capacity of 75
million passengers. Traffic has been growing at double-digit
rates and hit 66.4 million people last year.
Further expansion is planned to permit traffic of almost 100
million passengers by the end of 2020, but that is still too
small to accommodate additional business which Dubai expects to
attract through its role as a travel and tourism hub.
"With limited options for further growth at Dubai
International, we are taking that next step to securing our
future by building a brand new airport that will not only create
the capacity we will need in the coming decades but also provide
state of the art facilities..." said Paul Griffiths, Dubai
Airports' chief executive.
Dubai officials have not said how they will fund the
project. Dubai lacks the big oil resources of its neighbours and
is still working through a large debt burden, the legacy of its
2009 financial crisis, but its strong economy has allowed it to
borrow cheaply from international markets in the past 18 months.
Dubai Airports estimated the broad aviation sector,
including tourism and related businesses, would support over
322,000 jobs in the emirate and contribute 28 percent of its
gross domestic product by 2020.
Big international carriers, including Emirates, have so far
not indicated any plans to move to Al Maktoum, with just a
handful of airlines currently operating out of the facility.
Authorities have not said what will happen to Dubai
International if the big airlines do leave it.
Emirates, one of the region's largest operators and the
biggest customer of the Airbus A380 superjumbo, flew 44.5
million passengers in its fiscal year to last March.
