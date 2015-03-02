DUBAI, March 2 Passenger traffic at Dubai
International Airport, which overtook London's Heathrow last
year as the world's busiest airport for international passenger
business, rose 7.7 percent to a record in January, the airport's
operator said on Monday.
Passenger numbers climbed to 6.90 million in January from
6.40 million a year earlier, Dubai Airports said in a statement.
Eastern European routes saw the fastest expansion of traffic,
followed by North America.
Freight volume fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier to
186,230 tonnes because of last year's shift of dedicated cargo
operations to Dubai's other international airport, Al Maktoum
International.
