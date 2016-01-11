DUBAI Jan 11 Dubai International Airport, the
world's busiest by international traffic, experienced an 8.1
percent increase in passenger numbers in November, its operator
said on Monday.
Traffic rose to 6.01 million passengers from 5.57 million a
year earlier, taking the total so far in 2015 to 70.96 million,
up 10.9 percent.
The largest increase in passengers came from the Indian
subcontinent from where new flights were launched, while the
most significant growth was driven by Eastern Europe and North
America, the latter where Emirates added new destinations.
Air freight volumes rose 3.8 percent in the month to 218,323
tonnes. Some cargo operations have moved to Al Maktoum
International -- Dubai World Central (DWC).
Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said the
airport had an average monthly traffic of nearly 6.5 million
passengers.
"We are sure the seasonal peaks that we experienced in
December will help round off the year with an impressive annual
figure," he said.
Dubai International overtook London's Heathrow to become the
world's busiest airport in 2014.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Ed Osmond)