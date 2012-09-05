DUBAI, Sept 5 Passenger traffic at Dubai
International Airport climbed 6.0 percent from a year earlier in
July, with monthly traffic surpassing 5 million passengers for
the first time, Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.
The airport, one of the world's busiest, handled 5.01
million passengers in July, up from 4.72 million in July 2011.
Annual growth slowed from June's 16.0 percent, however,
because of the impact on traffic of the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, which began in July this year and affected Gulf and
Middle East routes.
Freight passing through Dubai International climbed 6.2
percent from a year earlier in July to 204,510 tonnes.
"July's traffic volumes mean that an average of 112
passengers passed through our airport every minute of every
day," Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said in
a statement.
"By 2018, when we expect to complete the expansion of Dubai
International, that will soar to just under 170 passengers per
minute."
Dubai is investing $7.8 billion on the expansion of the
airport. Concourse 3, the world's first purpose-built A380
facility, is expected to open once it completes operational
readiness tests likely to occur in the first quarter of 2013.