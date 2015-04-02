(Updates Dubai, adds Saudi, Qatar, Bahrain details)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, April 2 A major sandstorm across the
United Arab Emirates disrupted flights at Dubai's two
international airports on Thursday and caused delays at other
air transport centres in the Gulf, according to authorities.
The thick orange haze that had blanketed Saudi Arabia on
Wednesday moved eastwards and severely reduced visibility,
threatening to continue delays and cancellations for the rest of
the day, the Dubai Airports live flight status website showed.
Dubai International was the world's busiest airport for
international passenger traffic in 2014, replacing London's
Heathrow for the first time, as 70.5 million passengers
travelled through the airport.
"Bad weather conditions persisting across the Gulf region
since morning have affected normal operations at Dubai
International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC)," Dubai
Airports, which operates both facilities, said in a statement.
In a later emailed statement, Dubai Airports said it had
re-routed some flights during the day to Al Maktoum, Dubai's
second airport that mainly handles cargo, and was working with
all airlines to minimise disruption.
Flights into the international airport in neighbouring Abu
Dhabi from Dammam, Muscat, Bahrain, Ras Al Khaimah and Mumbai
during the morning were either delayed or cancelled, according
to the flight status page on the airport's website.
But Abu Dhabi Airports Company, the airport's operator, said
in a statement that "flight departure and landing are proceeding
as normal with no delays or diversions to any of the scheduled
flights from and to Abu Dhabi International Airport due to the
sandstorm."
It said a departure from Abu Dhabi to Dammam in eastern
Saudi Arabia and another to Bahrain had been delayed, but this
was due to the bad weather conditions at those airports.
Air Arabia, which has a base in the smaller
emirates of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, has also experienced
delays to scheduled flights due to the weather, a spokesman for
the low-cost airline said.
SAUDI ARABIA, QATAR, BAHRAIN
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation said in
a statement late on Wednesday that flights from Riyadh, Dammam,
Qassim and Hafr al-Batin had either been delayed or rescheduled
due to the sandstorm.
Operations returned to normal on Thursday, it added.
A Qatar Airways spokesman reported minor disruption to some
of its flights at Doha's Hamad International Airport on Thursday
morning.
Bahrain Airport's flight schedule shows some cancelled and
delayed regional flights operated by Gulf Air, with few other
disruptions.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)