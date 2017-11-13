FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jet Airways in "serious talks" for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes
November 13, 2017 / 5:24 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Jet Airways in "serious talks" for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Indian airline Jet Airways is in “serious discussions” about ordering a further 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, having already ordered 75, chairman and founder Naresh Goyal told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

An employee sits at a Jet Airways ticket counter in Mumbai airport September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo

It was not immediately clear whether the additional order would be announced at the airshow.

The airline said last month it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and that it could acquire another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
