DUBAI, June 23 Abu Dhabi developers Aldar
Properties and Sorouh Real Estate will trade
as a merged entity from June 30 with a capital of 7.86 billion
dirhams ($2.1 billion), the Abu Dhabi exchange said in a
statement on Sunday.
The opening base price of the merged entity will be the
closing price of Aldar on the final trading day of June 27, the
statement added. Aldar shares fell 4.4 percent on Sunday but
have risen nearly 77 percent year-to-date.
Sorouh, the smaller among the two property firms, would be
delisted from the Abu Dhabi bourse on June 30.
The boards of the state-linked rivals agreed on a merger in
January and the deal was expected to be completed by
end-June.
Earlier this month, the companies said a three-month period
for Sorouh's creditors to object to the proposed merger had
expired without any objections being raised.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)