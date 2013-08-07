ABU DHABI Aug 7 Abu Dhabi developer Aldar
Properties is planning to refinance outstanding debt,
including a $1.2 billion bond maturing next year, the company's
chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Aldar has outstanding liabilities of 14 billion dirhams
($3.81 billion), Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer told
reporters in a conference call after posting its second-quarter
results.
"We will be requesting many discussions with banks on
various debt, including the $1.2 billion debt maturing next
year," Fewer said.
Earlier in the day, Aldar said quarterly profits surged to
1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million) after booking a one-off
gain from its acquisition of Sorouh Real Estate in June.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by
Dinesh Nair)