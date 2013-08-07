ABU DHABI Aug 7 Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties is planning to refinance outstanding debt, including a $1.2 billion bond maturing next year, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Aldar has outstanding liabilities of 14 billion dirhams ($3.81 billion), Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer told reporters in a conference call after posting its second-quarter results.

"We will be requesting many discussions with banks on various debt, including the $1.2 billion debt maturing next year," Fewer said.

Earlier in the day, Aldar said quarterly profits surged to 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million) after booking a one-off gain from its acquisition of Sorouh Real Estate in June.

