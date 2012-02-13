* Full-year net profit 642.5 mln dirhams

* Q4 profit 182.1 mln dirhams

* Full-year impairments of 3.03 bln dirhams

* Board recommends dividend of 0.05 dirhams per share

ABU DHABI, Feb 13 Aldar Properties' full-year net profit jumped to 642.5 million dirhams ($175 million) in 2011, boosted by land sales to the government and increased residential sales.

Abu Dhabi's largest developer by market value, returned to black after it posted a loss of 12.7 billion dirhams in 2010 on massive writedowns on its assets.

The company's board has proposed a dividend for the first time since the ailing company was rescued by Abu Dhabi in 2010 with a $5.2 billion bailout.

The builder of the Yas Marina Formula One circuit made a fourth-quarter profit of 182.1 million dirhams, Reuters calculated, compared with a loss of 11.14 billion dirhams during the same period in 2010.

Income was boosted by 3.9 billion dirhams secured from the sale of Central Market and the Ferrari World theme park to Abu Dhabi, the developer said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi bourse.

Impairments, provisions and fair value write downs of 3.03 billion dirhams were also recorded in the year.

Revenue for 2011 was 6.7 billion dirhams, compared with 1.8 billion during the prior-year period. Aldar generated 5.4 billion from the sale of land plots and completed residential units and project management fees.

"The increase was primarily due to revenue from land sales to the government supplemented by increased sales of residential units," Aldar said in the statement.

Recurring revenue from investment properties, hotels and schools grew by 48 percent, it said.

The developer said its ended 2011 with 4.2 billion dirhams in cash and bank balances.

An analyst at Global Investment House polled by Reuters estimated a fourth-quarter profit of 89 million dirhams, while another from SICO Bahrain expected a loss of 128 million dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi government has given Aldar nearly $10 billion in bailout funds, almost equivalent to the amount it extended to neighbouring emirate Dubai at the height of its 2009 debt crisis.

The most recent was a $4.6 billion package, where the government bought assets from the struggling developer and retired a loan.

Abu Dhabi fared better than neighbouring emirate Dubai which saw a collapse in its property market and the restructuring of its flagship firm Dubai World. However, the emirate is facing challenges now as a huge supply of high-end homes are expected to enter the market. Property prices in Abu Dhabi are expected to fall another 11 percent from here, a Reuters poll showed.

Shares of Aldar ended flat on the Abu Dhabi bourse before the earnings were announced. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon)