* Mubadala helped with bailout of struggling developer in
2011
* Sources says talks held to shift Aldar to another entity
* Aldar received nearly $10 billion in financial aid last
year
By Dinesh Nair and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Jan 30 Abu Dhabi has held talks to
offload all or part of a 49 percent government stake in
struggling Aldar Properties in an attempt to stop its
falling asset value from dragging down state investment fund
Mubadala.
According to two sources familiar with the discussions, the
talks have been held at the highest levels of government for the
last few months. They centre on identifying an existing buyer or
setting up a new holding group that could take up the stake.
The sources would not say whether the talks were still
ongoing or had stalled, but they said recent discussions
revolved around shifting the Aldar stake to an Abu Dhabi-based
bank through a swap deal.
Mubadala, which made a loss in 2010 and in the first 2011,
would provide an equity bridge loan to the bank for taking up
the assets, said one of the sources, both of whom spoke on
condition of anonymity.
A spokesman at Mubadala, which has stakes in General
Electric and private equity firm Carlyle, denied
that such discussions had taken place.
The Abu Dhabi government has given Aldar nearly $10 billion
in bailout funds, almost equivalent to the amount it extended to
neighbouring emirate Dubai at the height of its 2009 debt
crisis.
While Dubai's crisis came as a shock to global markets, the
Abu Dhabi reckoning has been a more gradual and incremental
process as real estate values continue to slide in the emirate.
Mubadala, with assets worth around $46 billion, also played
a key role in Aldar's bailout by subscribing to a $2.8 billion
bond issued by the developer last March.
Separating Aldar away from Mubadala would improve the state
fund's ability to tap capital markets, but finding a place to
put Aldar has not been easy.
"Until now, there has been a lot of pushback from other
entities to take up the stake," said an Abu Dhabi-based source
familiar with negotiations, adding that Aldar was an entity that
"no one wants to parent".
The Aldar stake is held in Mubadala's Real Estate &
Hospitality arm which manages assets worth 12.36 billion dirhams
($3.4 billion) spanning 17,000 square metres, according its 2010
annual report. Latest figures were unavailable.
Mubadala converted a portion of its Aldar bonds to equity in
December, taking its stake to 49 percent. Full conversion could
eventually raise Mubadala's stake to 60 percent.
The investment fund also helped Abu Dhabi-based district
cooling firm Tabreed seal a restructuring deal with
creditors last year.
UNDER REVIEW
Across the oil-rich state, which accounts for more than half
of the United Arab Emirates economy, government-backed real
estate, commercial and tourism projects, many conceived during
the boom years of 2003-2008, are under review and in some cases
being delayed or put on hold.
Although it fared better than neighbouring emirate Dubai
which saw a collapse in its property market and the
restructuring of its flagship firm Dubai World, Abu
Dhabi is facing challenges now as a huge supply of high-end
homes are expected to enter the market.
Property prices in Abu Dhabi are expected to fall another 14
percent from here, or 60 percent from their peak, a Reuters poll
showed.
Late in 2010, Mubadala put on hold planned construction of a
stadium in Abu Dhabi with capacity for some 50,000 people,
citing "proprietary decisions of the government".
Mubadala reported a sharp drop in its total comprehensive
loss in the first half of 2011, thanks to higher commodity
prices and increased contributions from its semiconductor
business.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Additional reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Reed
Stevenson and Andrew Callus)