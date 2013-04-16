ABU DHABI, April 16 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties
has won a contract to build 996 villas in the United
Arab Emirates capital, the company's chairman said, expecting to
see at least 2 percent growth in the emirate's real estate
market this year.
Ali Eid al-Muhairi told reporters on the sidelines of
Cityscape exhibition on Tuesday that the Abu Dhabi housing
Authority has awarded the company a contract to build the villas
in Al Falah area of Abu Dhabi, without giving a value for the
contract.
Aldar, which in the process of merging with rival Sorouh
Real Estate to create a real estate entity with assets
of about $13 billion, has sold 125 villas in Al Raha beach in
the first quarter of the year, he said.
"Aldar is already building 4,857 villas in the area of which
2,079 have been handed over. The 996 will be additional,"
al-Muhairi said.
He admitted that new stock entering the market will slow
down growth in the emirate's real estate sector.
"Home prices in Abu Dhbai will go up 2 to 5 pct by year
end," al-Muhairi said.
"I'll be happy to see prices stabilise due to all the new
stock coming in. We are not announcing any new projects and will
focus on completing existing ones."
(Reporting By Praveen Menon; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)