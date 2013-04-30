DUBAI, April 30 Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, set to acquire smaller rival Sorouh Real Estate in a few weeks, reported a 67.7 percent slump in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday amid continued weakness in the emirate's real estate market.

Aldar, builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One race track, made a quarterly profit of 154.3 million dirhams ($42 million) compared to 478.2 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

However, it marginally exceeded estimates of analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected an average profit of 151.3 million dirhams.

Revenue for the quarter slumped to 1.6 billion dirhams compared to 3.6 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. The developer said the drop was a result of a large number of unit handovers recorded in 2012.

During the quarter the company delivered 410 residential units and 66,000 square metres of land plots, and made 46 new sales of unit.

In the last few years Abu Dhabi's largest developer by market value was hit by a real estate market collapse in the emirate and rescued with government aid of over $10 billion. In return, it sold assets to the government including the Ferrari World Theme Park. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)