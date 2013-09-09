DUBAI, Sept 9 Dubai-based conglomerate Al Futtaim Group said on Monday it would make an offer worth $86 million to take full control of Nairobi-listed car retailer CMC Holdings.

Al Futtaim will offer 13 shillings ($0.15) per share, with 50.6 percent of existing shareholders having pledged to accept the takeover offer, it said in a statement. ($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)