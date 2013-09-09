* Dubai's Al Futtaim makes full takeover offer for CMC
DUBAI, Sept 9 Dubai-based conglomerate Al
Futtaim Group is eyeing its first investment in sub-Saharan
Africa with an offer worth $86 million to take full control of
Nairobi-listed car retailer CMC Holdings.
Al Futtaim will offer 13 shillings ($0.15) per share for
CMC, with 50.6 percent of existing shareholders having pledged
to accept the takeover offer, it said in a statement on Monday.
Gulf Arab companies are boosting their investments in Africa
lured by the continent's untapped resources and marking a shift
away from their traditionally preferred markets such as the
United States and Europe.
The offer represents one of the biggest inflows of foreign
investment into the Kenyan economy this year and showed the
increasing attractiveness of African companies to firms looking
to expand in the continent, Al Futtaim, which operates through
100 companies across 20 markets, said.
CMC Holdings, which owns dealerships in Kenya, Tanzania and
Uganda and has exclusive distribution rights for Ford, has
not traded publicly since September 2011 when Kenya's Capital
Markets Authority suspended the stock due to a boardroom row.
Al Futtaim said its takeover offer would help CMC grow its
current stable of brands, with Marwan Shehadeh, group director
corporate development at Al Futtaim, describing the offer as the
first step for the company in an expansion drive across Africa.
Al Futtaim is a family-run conglomerate with interests in a
number of areas, including retail, real estate and hospitality
and engineering. It has experience in car dealerships - it holds
the franchise rights to market Toyota and Lexus
vehicles in Dubai.
Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes was advising Al Futtaim
on the transaction, the statement added.
CMC reported a 59 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit
in May, blaming it on low demand in the period before the east
African country's presidential elections - the first since the
disputed 2007 vote which saw widespread violence following the
poll.
Analysts said the loss of an exclusive distribution deal
with Land Rover in February would impact CMC's revenues this
financial year.
($1 = 87.4000 Kenyan shillings)
