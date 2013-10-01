DUBAI Oct 1 Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal
Bank launched its debut $500 million five-year sukuk issue, with
the projected pricing much tighter than the initial guidance, a
document from lead managers said on Tuesday, indicating healthy
demand for the deal.
The transaction is set to price at 170 basis points over
midswaps, the document said. Initial price thoughts on the deal,
released on Sunday, indicated it would have a spread of 190 bps
over the same benchmark.
Orders from investors had reached $2.75 billion, leads said
on Monday, prior to the conclusion of roadshows.
The deal for Al Hilal, fully owned by state fund Abu Dhabi
Investment Council, is being arranged by Citigroup, HSBC
, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered, along with Al Hilal itself.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)