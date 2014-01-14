ABU DHABI/DUBAI Jan 14 Abu Dhabi conglomerate
Al Jaber Group has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO)
as it pushes to close a long-awaited $4.5 billion restructuring
before the end of the first quarter, three sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
Al Jaber, a family-owned group with operations in aviation,
construction and retail, has been in talks with bank creditors
to renegotiate its obligations since 2011 and has seen a number
of management changes during that time, as it looks to revamp
after overextending during a regional economic boom which peaked
in 2009.
The company confirmed the appointment of Sam Deeb as CFO but
declined comment on any target to complete its debt
renegotiations. Deeb was previously CFO at Lebanon-based
consumer goods firm Transmed and is a former financial head of
telecoms operators Zain and Mobinil,
according to his LinkedIn page.
He takes over from Robert Palazzo, who served as interim CFO
after Richard Hollands resigned in April.
Like many family-owned groups in the Gulf, Al Jaber looked
to expand beyond its core business - in Al Jaber's case
construction - but was dragged down by poor performances in the
new fields, the weight of debt raised to achieve the expansion
and a slowdown in the local construction sector.
NO DEAL
Despite agreeing a five-year plan to repay obligations in
March with a creditor committee appointed to head talks on
behalf of the lenders involved, no deal has been done with the
full group as some banks refused to sign up.
Citigroup and International Bank of Qatar were
holdouts, sources told Reuters in October, while two sources
told Reuters on Tuesday that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp had yet to sign up. Sumitomo Mitsui had no
immediate comment.
With an untested and complex insolvency regime in place in
the United Arab Emirates, companies restructuring debt have to
secure 100 percent creditor agreements before a deal can be done
and have no mechanisms to force all lenders to the table.
Buying out the debts of resistant creditors to allow for a
final deal was always seen to be the most likely route out of
the impasse, as has happened in previous UAE restructurings,
including a $25 billion debt deal at Dubai World.
This process has now started, with Citi selling its debt at
a discount to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), three
sources told Reuters, declining to specify the level of
discount. Both Citi and ADCB declined to comment.
The other two are expected to follow suit, especially as
their exposures are a small percentage of the total debt,
allowing a deal to be completed by the end of the first quarter.
"If people want to exit the restructuring, I'm sure there
will be the appetite among the local banks to take on their debt
if it's sold at the right price," said one source with knowledge
of the restructuring.
