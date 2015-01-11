DUBAI/ABU DHABI Jan 11 Abu Dhabi-based Al Jaber
Group confirmed on Sunday its chief executive, David Nelson, had
left the group, although it declined to comment on sources
telling Reuters the conglomerate had also scrapped plans to sell
its heavy lift unit.
The group, whose main business is construction but also has
interests in areas from retail to aviation, sealed a drawn-out
debt restructuring agreement in June which is said to have set
new terms on around $4.5 billion of obligations.
The family-owned group brought in Nelson in late-2012 as
part of an introduction of outside personnel into senior
management aimed at reviewing and modernising business practices
after a debt-fuelled expansion got it into trouble.
However, a spokesman confirmed on Sunday that Nelson had
left for family reasons and Mike Grant, the company's chief
restructuring officer, had assumed the position of interim CEO.
A source aware of the matter said Nelson resigned around two
months ago. Grant joined Al Jaber as restructuring head in
November 2011.
The group has seen a number of management changes in the
last two years. Richard Hollands, who was named finance head in
November 2011, resigned in April 2013. He was replaced by Robert
Palazzo, who served as an interim CFO until incumbent Sam Deeb
was appointed in January 2014.
HEAVY LIFT
A sale process for the company's heavy lift business has
been abandoned, according to three sources aware of the matter.
The divestment of the unit, which provides heavy lifting and
transportation of machinery and other projects equipment, would
have been the first asset sale since the signing of the
restructuring deal, which is predicated on giving Al Jaber time
for its assets to be sold off to repay its outstanding debts.
All three sources said the sale process had been called off
by the family because of a reluctance to sell, with one of the
sources citing low bids for the business by prospective buyers.
Barclays had been appointed by Al Jaber in the
middle of last year to arrange the sale process.
The Al Jaber spokesperson said the group does not comment on
market speculation when asked if the sale had been scrapped.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)