* Al Noor IPO listing expected in late June
* Group selling shares to fund growth
* Al Noor looking at $50 mln acquisition in UAE
* Second healthcare IPO from UAE to list in London
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, May 28 UAE healthcare provider Al
Noor Hospitals Group aims to raise some $150 million through an
initial public offering (IPO) of shares on the London Stock
Exchange (LSE) to finance planned acquisitions.
The Abu Dhabi-based group, the largest private healthcare
provider in the oil-rich emirate, is looking at several
acquisition opportunities within the UAE, including a $50
million speciality treatment centre, said Sami Alom, chief
strategy officer, declining to provide further details.
Al Noor is the second UAE healthcare company to launch an
IPO and list on the LSE. In 2012, NMC Healthcare raised
117 million pounds ($186.9 million), joining a growing list of
Gulf companies seeking overseas listings in preference to
moribund regional equity markets.
"Demand for healthcare is set to grow rapidly in the United
Arab Emirates (UAE) (and) the IPO is to pursue expansion and ...
growth opportunities," Alom said on a conference call with
reporters.
The company plans to issue new and existing shares to secure
a free float of readily tradeable shares of 30 to 45 percent of
the total. It gave no further detail on the pricing and number
of shares to be sold.
Al Noor chose to list in London to gain access to
international investors, Alom said, adding bookbuilding for the
IPO and listing would be in the latter half of next month.
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs are
mandated joint sponsors and global coordinators, with HSBC
Holdings as joint bookrunner for the IPO.
Al Noor is owned by Ithmar Capital and its affiliates with
50 percent, and its two founders, Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al
Hamed and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kassem Alom with 35
percent and 15 percent respectively.
In December, Reuters reported that the consortium which owns
half of Al Noor planned to revive a sale of its stake through a
stock market listing in 2013.
The group operates three hospitals and nine medical centres
and has the largest market share among private healthcare
providers for both outpatients and inpatients, according to the
Health Authority of Abu Dhabi's latest report.
Al Noor achieved revenue of $324.4 million in 2012, netting
a profit of $60.5 million.
Abu Dhabi, wealthiest of the seven emirates which make up
the UAE federation, is investing billions of dollars in
industry, tourism, healthcare and infrastructure to diversify
its economy away from oil.
In recent years, it has initiated moves to privatise the
healthcare sector, bringing in international companies to manage
its hospitals.