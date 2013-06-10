DUBAI, June 10 Abu Dhabi's Al Noor Hospitals is
targeting to raise between $320-$390 million from its London
public share offering, a statement said on Monday.
Al Noor, the largest private healthcare provider in the
oil-rich emirate, set the price range for the initial public
offering (IPO) at 5.25-7.25 pounds ($8.20-$11.00), a statement
to the London stock exchange said.
Of the total offering, $150 million will be from issue of
new shares, with the remaining shares sold by existing
shareholders.
Following the share sale, Al Noor will have a market
capitalisation of between $950 million and $1.26 billion, it
added.
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs are
mandated joint sponsors and global coordinators, with HSBC
Holdings as joint bookrunner for the IPO.
($1 = 0.6436 British pounds)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)