* Amanat to float 55 percent of equity
* Issue priced at 1.02 dirhams per share
(Adds details, background)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 30 United Arab Emirates-based Amanat
Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will launch a
1.375 billion dirham ($374 million) share sale in Dubai next
month, the latest firm to seek to capitalise on a recovery of
investor confidence in the region.
After a five-year lull in UAE flotations, barring small
offerings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, activity has picked up and
Dubai developer Emaar Properties on Monday priced an
initial share sale of its shopping malls business which will be
the largest in the Gulf region since 2008.
The flotation of 55 percent of Amanat's equity on the Dubai
Financial Market was set at 1.02 dirhams per share and will
begin in the second half of October, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Amanat said it will use the funds raised from the offering
to establish and incorporate Gulf companies working in the
healthcare and education sectors, and develop, manage and
operate these companies.
The flotation details come after sources told Reuters
earlier in September that private equity firm Ithmar Capital had
picked Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank to
manage the float, hoping to raise funds for private equity-style
investments.
Ithmar Capital has a 1.6 percent stake in Amanat. The
company under formation has a total share capital of 2.5 billion
dirhams and a 45 percent subscription from founders has been
completed.
Top shareholders include Rimco Investments, Osool Asset
Management, United Alsaqer Group and Astro AD Cayman.
Emaar Properties' mall flotation was set at the top end of
the proposed range to value the overall deal at 5.8 billion
dirhams.
(1 US dollar = 3.6726 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Editing by David Holmes)