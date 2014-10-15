DUBAI Oct 15 United Arab Emirates-based Amanat
Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will open
subscriptions for its 1.375 billion dirham ($374 million)
initial share sale on Oct. 20, it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The offer period for the flotation, in which shares will be
priced at 1 dirham each, will run until Nov. 4, said the
statement, distributed to reporters at a media event.
Emirates Financial Services and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
are lead managers for the initial public offer, with
Shuaa Capital the offer manager, it added.
(1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)