(Corrects after officials made clear that figure was for all
foreign direct investment not just that from Arab Spring states)
DUBAI Feb 11 The United Arab Emirates attracted
about 30 billion dirhams ($8.2 billion) of direct foreign
investment last year, the UAE's prime minister said on Monday.
Large amounts of capital fled Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Yemen
and other Arab countries in search of safe havens after
political and economic turmoil erupted in those countries in
early 2011.
Because of its political stability and Dubai's status as an
international business centre, the UAE has attracted a large
share of the capital.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's office said in a
statement that the UAE had received 30 billion dirhams in all
foreign direct investment last year.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, Amena Bakr and Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)