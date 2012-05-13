DUBAI May 13 Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments
has acquired a 53-percent stake in Arabtec Holding, a
market official said on Sunday, effectively taking control of
the builder after a failed $1.7 billion bid two years ago.
The state-owned fund, which owns stakes in high-profile
names such as German carmaker Daimler, commodities
trader Glencore and Italy's UniCredit, had
been buying up shares in recent weeks through subsidiaries and
raised its stake to 10.45 percent last month.
An official at the Dubai Financial Market said trade done on
May 6, and settled on May 8, had lifted Aabar's position to 53
percent. The new shareholder structure will be updated on the
bourse's website on Monday.
Officials from Aabar and Arabtec could not be reached for
comment.
In April, Arabtec appointed four Aabar executives to its
board, including a new chairman in Khadem al-Qubaisi who holds
the same post at Aabar.
Arabic daily Alrroya quoted Qubaisi as saying the sovereign
fund had taken the controlling stake in an interview on
Saturday.
"The company (Aabar) has bought a 23-percent stake directly
from Arabtec during the last period, while it acquired the
remaining 30 percent from other shareholders," Qubaisi was
quoted as saying.
Qubaisi said the investment was "a successful opportunity,"
adding Aabar is planning to award more real estate contracts to
Arabtec in Abu Dhabi. In April, it gave the builder a $60
million contract to build a residential development in the
oil-rich emirate.
Last week, the Abu Dhabi government identified an Arabtec
consortium that includes Greek and Turkish firms as the
preferred bidders for an estimated $3 billion contract to expand
its international airport.
Aabar tried to acquire a 70-percent stake in Arabtec, the
United Arab Emirates' largest builder by market value, in 2010
in a $1.7 billion deal that was eventually dropped.
Arabtec shares were down 2.37 percent at 0749 GMT. The stock
is up 94 percent year-to-date.
