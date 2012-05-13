* Fund owns 53 pct in builder Arabtec - bourse official
* Aabar has been building Arabtec stake in 2012
* Arabtec shares slump 6.4 pct on delisting fears
* Bourse official says Arabtec trade happened on May 6
(Adds comments from DFM and Hawkamah)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, May 13 Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments
has raised its stake in Arabtec Holding to 53 percent,
a market official said on Sunday, effectively taking control of
Dubai's largest builder after a failed $1.7 billion bid two
years ago.
The state-owned fund, which owns stakes in high-profile
names such as German carmaker Daimler, commodities
trader Glencore and Italy's UniCredit, had
bought Arabtec shares through subsidiaries in recent weeks and
its stake stood at 10.45 percent in April.
An official at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said trade
done on May 6, and settled on May 8, had lifted Aabar's position
to 53 percent. The new shareholder structure will be updated on
the bourse's website on Monday, the official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Arabtec shares, which have soared 94 percent year-to-date,
slumped 6.4 percent intraday amid fears the company may delist
and minority shareholders' interests be overlooked. The stock
ended down 5.76 percent.
Aabar rattled investors in 2010 when it delisted from the
Abu Dhabi bourse, months after its $1.7 billion effort to buy 70
percent of Arabtec failed. The fund was taken private by its
then-majority shareholder, International Petroleum Investments
Corp (IPIC).
"I don't think we are dealing with another Aabar/IPIC
situation here - and that's probably why retail is selling off -
but I do believe that given the important news and price action
over the last few trading sessions, Arabtec needs to come out
with clarification," said Haissam Arabi, fund manager at
Gulfmena Investments.
Arabtec and Aabar officials did not respond to requests for
comment. In a statement, the DFM said it does not disclose
information about any investor or major shareholdings by any
publishing method besides company profile pages on its website.
Arabic daily Alrroya quoted Aabar Chairman Khadem al-Qubaisi
on Saturday as saying the sovereign fund had taken the
controlling stake.
"The company (Aabar) has bought a 23-percent stake directly
from Arabtec during the last period, while it acquired the
remaining 30 percent from other shareholders," Qubaisi, who is
also Arabtec's newly-appointed chairman, was quoted as saying.
Qubaisi said that the investment was "a successful
opportunity," adding Aabar is planning to award more real estate
contracts to Arabtec in Abu Dhabi.
Arabtec appointed four Aabar executives to its board last
month, including Al-Qubaisi.
"It looks like Aabar has bought out the shares of Arabtec's
founder and other shareholders in the company. When the stake
build-up was being made, we knew it was coming," a Dubai based
trader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Nasser Saidi, executive director of Dubai-based corporate
governance body Hawkamah, said more legislation was needed to
protect minority shareholders.
"If there's an appropriate legislation in place, that would
help exchanges to ask for proper disclosures from companies that
are involved in M&A," said Saidi, who is also chief economist at
Dubai International Financial Centre.
ABU DHABI PROJECTS
Aabar first raised its Arabtec stake to disclosure levels in
March when it emerged it owned 5.3 percent. It later doubled it
to 10.5 percent through another subsidiary.
After the 2010 attempt to buy a major stake ended, both
firms said they would continue to work together in the future
and form strategic partnerships.
In April, Aabar gave the builder a $60 million contract to
build a residential development in the oil-rich emirate.
Last week, the Abu Dhabi government identified an Arabtec
consortium that includes Greek and Turkish firms as the
preferred bidders for an estimated $3 billion contract to expand
its international airport.
(Additional reporting by Azza El Arabi,; Editing by Amran
Abocar and Dinesh Nair)