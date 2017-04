DUBAI Feb 2 Dubai-based builder Arabtec, confirming a Reuters story on Saturday, said it would build 37 towers worth 22.44 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) for Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In a bourse statement on Sunday, Arabtec also quoted Aabar Properties chairman Khadem Al Qubaisi as saying Aabar would assign all construction work in its $20 billion real estate portfolio around the world to Arabtec.