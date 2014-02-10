DUBAI Feb 10 A joint venture including a
subsidiary of Dubai's Arabtec Holding has won a 878
million dirham ($239 million) contract for mechanical,
electrical, and plumbing work at the Abu Dhabi airport
extension, Arabtec said on Monday.
Arabtec said in a bourse statement the joint venture had
been set up by its unit, Emirates Falcon Electromechanical
Company (EFECO), together with BK Gulf and China State
Construction.
"EFECO will play a full role in delivering the complex
mechanical scope of the project," it said.
The work will be carried out at new midfield terminal
building of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)